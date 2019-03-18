Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade allegedly got into the University of Southern California under false pretenses, but court documents also allege that the 19-year-old didn’t even fill out her USC application.

In December 2017, Loughlin, 54, emailed the cooperating witness in the case, later identified as William “Rick” Singer, to “request guidance on how to complete the formal USC application, in the wake of her [other] daughter’s provisional acceptance as a recruited athlete,” according to an affidavit excerpt cited by The Atlantic.

The Full House alum allegedly wrote: “[Our younger daughter] has not submitted all her colleges [sic] apps and is confused on how to do so. I want to make sure she gets those in as I don’t want to call any attention to [her] with her little friend at [her high school]. Can you tell us how to proceed?”

Singer then “responded by directing an employee to submit the applications” on Olivia’s behalf, the affidavit states.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were taken into custody last week, accused of paying bribes totaling $500,000 “in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to ABC News.

Olivia and older sister Bella have since decided to withdraw from USC, according to TMZ. Additionally, Olivia lost brand deals with Sephora and Tresemme amid the scandal, while Loughlin was fired from the Hallmark Channel show When Calls the Heart. The mother-daughter duo also starred in a Hewlett-Packard campaign that has also been taken down.

In a recently resurfaced video from 2017, Loughlin joked about paying “all this money” for Olivia’s education after the YouTube star joked about calling England a city.

Us Weekly has reached out to Louglin’s rep.

