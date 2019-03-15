No longer qualified to give parenting advice? Felicity Huffman’s website and online store, What the Flicka?, appears to be shut down in light of her alleged role in the nationwide college admissions scam.

The 56-year-old actress launched the digital site in 2012 for women and mothers to “gather, make mistakes, say they’re losing their mind, trade tips and offer advice to one another,” Huffman told Mashable at the time. In addition to blog posts, What the Flicka? featured mommy-themed merch, which the Desparate Housewives alum used to promote on her since-deleted personal Instagram account.

The What the Flicka? YouTube Channel and social media channels are also no longer active.

Huffman was arrested on Tuesday, March 12, after she was named as one of 33 parents accused of paying bribes to help their children get into high-profile universities, including the University of Southern California, Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

The former American Crime star shares daughters Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16, with husband William H. Macy.

According to court documents, Huffman allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.”

The paperwork also alleged that Huffman “later made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” for Georgia, but opted “not to do so.”

The Sports Night alum, who has yet to publicly comment on the scandal, was released on a $250,000 bond on Tuesday.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were also arrested for their alleged role in the scam. The twosome allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” per the docs.

Loughlin and Giannulli share daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19. Days after the scandal broke, the Fuller House star was fired from the Hallmark Channel. Her youngest daughter, who has nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, was subsequently dropped by several brands, including Sephora and TRESemme.

