Dave Coulier opened up about his struggles with alcohol for the first time — revealing the accident that led him to cut drinking out of his life.

“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic. I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down,” the Full House alum, 62, captioned an Instagram photo of his face covered in blood on Thursday, March 24. “In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

The comedian detailed the ups and downs that came with his reliance on alcohol over the years.

“No one loved having ‘beers with the boys’ after playing hockey or a round of golf more than me. I was always the ‘final final’ guy in the room,” he recalled in the lengthy social media post. “The 8 hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess. I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back.”

The actor ultimately decided to seek help for himself and for his loved ones.

“The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey,” he continued. “The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you❤️.”

The Michigan native’s wife, Melissa Coulier, replied to the emotional post, writing, “SO proud of you. I love you and your strength so much!! ❤️❤️.”

His former Fuller House costar Candace Cameron Bure also responded, “Love you and always proud of you ❤️.”

Dave and Melissa, 38, originally met in Montana while he was on a trip with friends in 2005. They tied the knot nearly 10 years later in the same place where they first formed a connection.

In November 2020, Dave gushed about the couple’s secret to a successful marriage after so many years together. “We laugh a lot. We’ve been through friends getting married or divorced and babies being born and family members dying,” he told Closer at the time. “Through all those times, we’ve found a way to find the silver lining by laughing.”

The Surreal Life alum was previously married to model Jayne Modean from 1990 to 1992. The exes share son Luc, 31.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!