Legal Trouble

Felicity Huffman Arrives at Court Ahead of Hearing Over College Admissions Scam

By
Actress Felicity Huffman arrives at the court to appear before Judge M. Page Kelley to face charge for allegedly conspiring to commit mail fraud and other charges in the college admissions scandal at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts on April 3, 2019.  JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images
Felicity Huffman arrived at a Boston courthouse on Wednesday, April 3, hours before she is set to appear before a judge for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam.

Huffman, 56, was bundled up in a black peacoat as she entered the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse federal courthouse at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Under the jacket, she donned a black blazer, black pants and a turquoise blouse. The Desperate Housewives alum’s husband, William H. Macy, was not present, but she had support from an unidentified man in a suit, who held her hand as she entered.

The Cake actress is set to appear before Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Huffman is one of nearly 50 people, including actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannuli, who were allegedly involved in a widespread plot to get their children into prestigious colleges.

According to court documents, which were first obtained by ABC News, Huffman allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.”

The docs also state that she reportedly “later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.” The Oscar nominee and the Shameless actor, 69, share two daughters: Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 17.

Huffman was arrested for her alleged participation in the scheme on March 12. Us Weekly confirmed that seven armed FBI agents arrived at her California home at 6 a.m. and ordered her to surrender. She willingly turned herself in, went before a judge and was later released on a $250,000 bond.

“Felicity’s lawyers are already in discussions with the United State’s Attorney’s Office for a resolution to this nightmare,” a second insider told Us on Wednesday, April 3. “Felicity is hoping to avoid any prison time and would agree to plead guilty to not burden taxpayers with a long trial.”

