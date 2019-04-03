Felicity Huffman arrived at a Boston courthouse on Wednesday, April 3, hours before she is set to appear before a judge for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam.

Huffman, 56, was bundled up in a black peacoat as she entered the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse federal courthouse at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Under the jacket, she donned a black blazer, black pants and a turquoise blouse. The Desperate Housewives alum’s husband, William H. Macy, was not present, but she had support from an unidentified man in a suit, who held her hand as she entered.

The Cake actress is set to appear before Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Huffman is one of nearly 50 people, including actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannuli, who were allegedly involved in a widespread plot to get their children into prestigious colleges.

According to court documents, which were first obtained by ABC News, Huffman allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.”

The docs also state that she reportedly “later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.” The Oscar nominee and the Shameless actor, 69, share two daughters: Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 17.

Huffman was arrested for her alleged participation in the scheme on March 12. Us Weekly confirmed that seven armed FBI agents arrived at her California home at 6 a.m. and ordered her to surrender. She willingly turned herself in, went before a judge and was later released on a $250,000 bond.

“Felicity’s lawyers are already in discussions with the United State’s Attorney’s Office for a resolution to this nightmare,” a second insider told Us on Wednesday, April 3. “Felicity is hoping to avoid any prison time and would agree to plead guilty to not burden taxpayers with a long trial.”

