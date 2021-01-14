Marcia Cross Addresses Desperate Housewives Revival Rumors

Back for more? Marcia Cross reacted to rumors surrounding a possible Desperate Housewives revival series.

“Our source inside @Hulu has confirmed that they are in the final stages of development for a 10 episode DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES REVIVAL,” a fan tweeted on Wednesday, January 13. “@HatchingChange @EvaLongoria @ReallyMarcia #FelicityHuffman are ALL set to return!!! Are you excited???”

Cross, who played Bree Van de Kamp on the series, responded, “News to me!!” The day before, she “liked” a response to an Us Weekly tweet asking fans what series they would bring back with its original cast. The tweet she liked read, “#DesperateHousewives is the only correct answer here! @ReallyMarcia @EvaLongoria.”

Desperate Housewives aired from 2004 to 2012 on ABC for eight seasons. The 58-year-old Melrose Place alum starred alongside Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo) and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis). Nicollette Sheridan (Edie Britt) was also a big part of the show, but her character was killed off in season 5 and she later sued them for wrongful dismissal. Vanessa Williams joined the series in season 7 as Renee Perry, who was one of Lynette’s pals from college.

Created by Marc Cherry, the comedy-drama followed the less than perfect lives of a group of female friends living in a suburban neighborhood after one neighbor’s mysterious death.

In September 2020, Longoria said that she would appear in a Desperate Housewives movie. “I’d do it tomorrow,” the 45-year-old Sylvie’s Love actress told Good Morning America at the time. “I miss being Gaby Solis, and I think people miss seeing her — and especially during this day and age, where we just need to laugh sometimes.”

Cherry, however, has expressed disinterest in revisiting Desperate Housewives. “I did 180 episodes of Desperate Housewives,” the writer and producer, 58, said at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in 2019. “So, you know, unlike say a Sex and the City or something, which was on cable and didn’t do as many, I feel like I’ve done that.”

He added, “In a weird way, I found a new way to do it. So many of the themes that I get to deal with are on [my other show Why Women Kill].”

Though a revival series is unlikely, Cross, Longoria and Williams, 57, reunited with costars Brenda Strong (Mary Alice Young) and Dana Delany (Katherine Mayfair) in April 2020. The bunch joined forces during an appearance on Stars in the House, where they supported The Actors Fund amid the coronavirus pandemic.