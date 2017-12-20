Heading back to Wisteria Lane? Eva Longoria reminisced about portraying her iconic Desperate Housewives character Gabrielle Solis and opened up about the possibility of a revival in a new interview.

“I wish! I love that show. I miss it every single day,” the 42-year-old actress, who recently announced her first pregnancy with husband Jose “Pepe” Baston, told NewBeauty in an interview published on Tuesday, December 19. “I miss being Gaby. I miss being on that set. I miss everything about it.”

However, it’s not likely that the ABC series, which ran from 2004 to 2012, will relish in a reboot anytime soon. “Our creator [Marc Cherry] has said many times he wouldn’t bring it back,” Longoria continued, noting that her former costars — Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross — may be otherwise invested. “Plus, we’re all so busy. Felicity is always off doing some Emmy award-winning show. I’m busy withy projects. I don’t know if it will ever happen, but I’m all for the idea!”

This is not the first time that The Young and the Restless alum has expressed interest in reviving the Emmy-winning drama. “I wish. I miss Gaby, I miss playing her, I miss being her. I miss the girls. I would love to do a reunion, but our show-runner says he wouldn’t ever do one,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in September.

As for what her on-screen counterpart would be doing right now? “Ruling the world,” Longoria said. “We ended with her starting a fashion empire. I think I”m trying to do that in my life for Gaby.”

Huffman, 55, also recently weighed in on the series’ success and suggested a hilarious new title for a potential reboot. “It’s been 5 years?! Love all the #DesperateHousewives fans,” she tweeted in May about the five-year anniversary of the show’s finale. “What a wonderful 8 years that was. Shall we do a reunion? ‘Desperate Old Dames’?”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!