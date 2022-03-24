The mystery continues! Fans of The CW’s Nancy Drew were in for a surprise when season 3 turned the lead character’s future with Ace into a star-crossed twist.

In the finale, which aired in January, Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she was finally together with Ace (Alex Saxon) when a deadly car crash made her realize that it was all a lie created by Temperance. Amid her death, Temperance (Olivia Taylor Dudley) released a curse that would prevent Nancy and Ace from getting together romantically.

During an interview with executive producers Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor, the writing duo confirmed that it won’t be long before Ace is clued into his fate.

“We definitely will pick up with Ace wanting to know why Nancy ran out of his apartment like that. His question to her, ‘Are you in trouble?’ is going to be the thing on his mind if and when we start season 4. ‘Why did Nancy run out of my apartment just when I thought she was going to kiss me? I bet she’s in trouble, I need to find out what’s going on,” Taylor told Entertainment Weekly in January, two months before the series was renewed.

According to Landau, the upcoming season would focus on the emotions that would be kicked up a notch between Nancy and Ace. “Season 4 is going to be a season of intense yearning for both of them,” she added at the time. “It’s only ramping it up even more, for sure. For me, this show is always about the simmering love and yearning — for multiple characters, but especially for Nancy and now for Nancy and Ace together.”

Even though there might be a way to solve the curse, Nancy won’t immediately look for a way out of her predicament.

“I think the real challenge is she knows after this season that Temperance’s magic is very sneaky and that Temperance has probably built in a lot of fail safes so that she doesn’t try to undo this curse. And that’s part of the mystery that eventually she probably will try to solve,” Landau explained to EW. “We can’t say if she’s going to be successful or not. But yeah, she’s definitely going to want to.”

The showrunner continued: “She doesn’t know if she can tell him she loves him. She doesn’t know if she can even tell him about the curse without triggering it. So she has to kind of figure out the rules of it, if she’s ever going to even consider undoing it.”

Landau and Taylor also teased that season 4 would make an effort to return to the roots of the show.

“Putting Nancy back in a graveyard with her beanie and her flashlight, and the beginning of a new mystery that should feel a little bit more like the mysteries that we tackled in season 1 and season 2 — for a bit of a palate cleanser,” Landau shared with EW about the season 3 cliffhanger. “And so as for the graves and the mystery, we’ll definitely say that there is a tendril of connection between some of the stuff that you see in the finale and why those graves are like that in the end.”

Scroll down for everything to know about season 4 of Nancy Drew: