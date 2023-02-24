Expanding The Good Doctor universe. ABC is gearing up to introduce a new female-driven law show titled The Good Lawyer.

In January 2023, news broke that a backdoor pilot for the hit medical drama was in the works. According to the synopsis, Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) crosses paths with young attorney Joni (Kennedy McMann) while looking for help with a case. Joni and Shaun develop an understanding because she can relate to him due to her obsessive-compulsive disorder.

The upcoming episode will also introduce Joni’s boss, who is played by Felicity Huffman.

The Good Lawyer marks McMann’s first TV role after starring in The CW’s Nancy Drew from 2019 to 2023. Before announcing her next gig, the actress reflected on her time playing the iconic detective.

“That’s a series wrap on nancy drew. I started this journey at 22 and finish now at 26. I’ve grown up, I’ve gotten married, I’ve bought a house, I’ve found myself, I’ve lived an absolute childhood dream. this experience has completely changed my life. what an incredible gift,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for making my dreams come true. for giving me this. and thank you even more to our incredible crew, who have been my family, who have shaped and encouraged me, who have given so much for what we have created. you are what made this especially great, you are who I showed up for, and you will always have my heart.”

McMann concluded: “And to nancy, who has taught me to be brave against all odds, who has shown me how to stand up & speak out. who is vulnerable & passionate & kind, who I will always admire. it has been my greatest pleasure to walk in your shoes, nancy drew. onto the next.”

The Tell Me Lies star later reflected on how her new role is inspired by her own history with OCD.

“THE DREAMIEST DREAM COME TRUE!!!!!” she captioned an Instagram post with the exciting news in January 2023. “Thank you to my parents & my husband who have been by side through my lifelong journey with OCD. thank you to all of you who have made me feel safe enough to talk openly about it. to be working on a project like this, to be a part of a representation of OCD in media that is genuine & true, is all I have ever wanted & more than I could have ever hoped for.”

The Good Doctor spinoff is also Huffman’s first leading role since her involvement in the college admissions scandal. In March 2019, the Desperate Housewives alum, who shares Sophia and Georgia with husband William H. Macy, was accused of paying $15,000 to alter her eldest daughter’s SAT scores.

Six months later, Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud charges and was sentenced to 14 days in prison. Her sentence also included a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. By October of the following year, the New York native was off supervised release and had completed her sentence.

