The meme that keeps on giving! Kylie Jenner gave an encore performance of her viral “rise and shine” moment in a video posted on her brother Rob Kardashian‘s Instagram account on Saturday, October 19.

In the clip, Jenner, 22, is standing in the entryway of Kris Jenner‘s house wearing a skintight, snake-print bodysuit. She silently mouths the words, “rise and shine” to the camera.

Although the clip is featured on the 32-year-old’s Instagram, Kardashian does not control the account himself. The bio page states that the page is managed by Jenner Communications. In 2017, Kardashian was banned from the social media platform after he posted sexually explicit photos of his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna. The exes are the parents of 2-year-old daughter Dream.

“Rise and shine” took the internet by storm when Jenner gave fans a video tour of the Kylie Cosmetics HQ on October 10. At the end of the tour, the makeup mogul went to wake up her daughter, Stormi, in the 20-month-old’s nursery. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO greeted her daughter by singing “rise and shine” and the moment quickly became the latest meme.

Some celebrities even got in on the fun. Ariana Grande covered the three-word song on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 16, asking Jenner, “Can I sample?” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reposted the clip and replied, “Yes, yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I’m in the music video.”

Miley Cyrus also posted a video on Saturday covering the song along with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The Australian singer, 22, played the guitar as Cyrus sang the words. “Your new alarm clock 🌞 ⏰,” the “Mother’s Daughter” singer captioned the post.

Jenner’s song found another fan in Lizzo, who covered the song while playing the flute during a concert in Pasadena, California, on Saturday. Terry Crews also jokingly sang the tune to wake up America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel.

Tyga, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, also joined in on the meme when he posted a picture on Instagram of his new luxury sports car captioned “rise n shine” on Friday, October 18.

The Forbes magazine’s youngest billionaire has already capitalized on the phrase with “rise and shine” merch available for purchase in her Kylie Shop. The hoodies, available in both black and white, have the words “riiise” written on one sleeve and “shiiinne” written on the other.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!