



Duet partners! Miley Cyrus and boyfriend Cody Simpson put their own spin on Kylie Jenner’s viral hit, “Rise and Shine.”

The Hannah Montana alum, 26, posted an Instagram video of her and Simpson, 22, covering the song on Friday, October 18. “Your new alarm clock,” she wrote, adding sun and clock emojis.

In the clip, Cyrus handles the vocals while the Aussie strums along on his guitar and lets out a laugh.

Jenner, 22, inspired countless memes after she sang “Rise and Shine” to daughter Stormi while waking up the 20-month-old in a YouTube video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters earlier this month. Since then, fans and stars alike have recreated the moment.

Ariana Grande referenced the song on her Instagram Story earlier this week. The pop star, 26, covered the ditty before asking Jenner, “Can I sample?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reposted the video on her Instagram Story in response. “Yes, yes you can @arianagrande,” she replied. “As long as I’m in the music video.”

Jenner also turned the tune into a profitable venture, launching two hoodie designs on the Kylie Shop for $65 each. Both tops feature her face inside a sun as well as the words, “Riiise and shiiine.”

As for Cyrus and Simpson, the “Slide Away” songstress confirmed their romance on October 4, one day after the couple were first spotted kissing.

The Grammy nominee announced her separation from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth in August after less than eight months of marriage, and the actor, 29, filed for divorce 11 days later. She also ended her month-long fling with Kaitlynn Carter in September.

Simpson gushed to Us Weekly earlier this month about the new relationship. “That had never happened to me before. Any girlfriend that I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance, and so it’s kind of like a different experience having been friends with somebody before and developing that into something more,” he revealed. “It’s just like a very natural, healthy feeling.”

The crooner elaborated on how their friendship took a romantic turn. “We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship,” he said. “The reason why it’s not like … it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot. We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy.”

