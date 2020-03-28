Keeping things discreet. Kylie Jenner shared that her nude photos wouldn’t get leaked because she’s not interested in sending them to anyone.

The makeup mogul, 22, made the confession during a game of “Who’s Most Likely To” with her BFFs Stassie Karanikolaou and Yris Palmer and her personal assistant, Victoria Villarroel, posted via YouTube on Friday, March 27.

When the group was asked who was most likely to have their nudes leaked, Jenner promptly responded, “I don’t send nudes.” The rest of the group voted for Karanikolaou, 22, who admitted that she and Villarroel, 27, have taken nude pictures together but have not sent them to anyone.

However, Jenner’s friends did expose that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would be the most likely to get injured while intoxicated. The Life of Kylie alum also revealed that she has a little known talent — twerking.

“People don’t know this about me, though, but it moves,” Jenner said in response to who would be the most likely to win a twerking contest.

Later, the group tried to decide who was the best at keeping secrets. “We all kept [Kylie’s] pregnancy a secret, so …” Palmer, 29, said.

Jenner added, “All of us will keep a secret and not tell anyone. The things that you guys know about me? I can never get rid of you guys.”

The E! personality shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Jenner kept her pregnancy under wraps for months before announcing that she had given birth to Stormi in February 2018.

Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, called it quits on their relationship in October 2019 after more than two years together.

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

Despite their split, the duo have remained on good terms for Stormi. Jenner called her coparenting relationship with Scott “great” in her March 2020 Harper’s Bazaar cover story.

“We’re, like, best friends,” she said. “We both love [our daughter] Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

Although multiple outlets reported that the former couple had reunited on March 8, Jenner’s nephew Mason Disick shut down the rumors via Instagram on Tuesday, March 24.

“No, Kylie and Travis are not back together,” the 10-year-old eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick said.