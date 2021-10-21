Blue Christmas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are heading into the holiday season with an engagement to celebrate, but Scott Disick might have a hard time finding joy as his ex prepares to settle down with someone else.

“He’ll always be part of the family by virtue of the kids, but it’s awkward,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The holidays are going to be challenging, especially if he’s sulking or kicking up any type of fuss whatsoever.”

Barker has won over Kardashian’s family, which is “bad news for” Disick, who has remained close to his ex’s relatives in the years since their split. “[He’s] going to have to face facts and fend for himself now in many ways.”

Kardashian, 42, dated Disick, 38, on and off from 2006 to 2015. They are parents of son Mason, 11, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6.

The Poosh founder has since moved on with Barker, 45, with Us confirming in January that the twosome are dating. The couple got engaged on Sunday, October 17.

Disick is “in a world of pain and shock over” the news that Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer are set to wed, the insider says. “He’s always believed in giving his partners space and finds the intensity of this relationship — not to mention all the PDA — just way too much to stomach.”

As the Flip It Like Disick alum tries to wrap his mind around his ex’s impending union, Kardashian is thankful that her relationship with Disick did not work out.

“Scott is a distant memory, but she wishes him no harm,” the source tells Us. “It makes her laugh now that she kidded herself for so many years thinking he was The One when she had Travis right in front of her the whole time. All it took was that leap of faith, and now she thanks God she made it.”

Barker popped the question at Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday. “Forever @travisbarker,” Kardashian captioned photos from the proposal shared via Instagram.

“Travis spent forever getting the details right,” an insider told Us earlier this week. “Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before but Kourtney was very surprised.”

Disick, meanwhile, is “absolutely furious” about the engagement, according to a source. “He knew it was possible but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the insider told Us after the proposal, adding that he “still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding.”

A separate source revealed that the Talentless cofounder “feels like an outcast” among the Kardashian-Jenner family due to his ex’s romance with Barker. “He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times.”

