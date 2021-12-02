Family man! Scott Disick gave a glimpse of his Hanukkah celebration with his three children on Wednesday, December 1.

“Family first,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, captioned an Instagram Story photo of Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, watching him light a menorah.

The reality star posted another photo of his and ex Kourtney Kardashian’s youngest opening presents, writing that he was a “happy little fella.”

The sweet shots came three days after the Talentless creator first showed his holiday festivities with a photo of doughnuts.

The New York native has coparented his little ones with Kardashian, 42, since their 2015 split. The Poosh creator moved on with Younes Bendjima before her romance with Travis Barker. The Blink-182 member, 46, proposed to her in October.

The Flip It Like Disick star, meanwhile, dated Sofia Richie from 2017 to 2020 and Amelia Gray Hamlin until September. Since his breakup from Lisa Rinna’s 20-year-old daughter, Disick is not looking to “settle down” with anyone.

“His friends describe him as a loner,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “He’s disconnected from a lot of friends and only has a few close friends in his inner circle. He’s mainly been spending a lot of time with his kids.”

Although the former E! personality had been seen out with Hana Cross and Christina Burke, the insider clarified, “Don’t be fooled — if he’s spotted with a new girl, it isn’t someone he’s serious about.”

Although another source told Us last month that Disick maintains a close bond with Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, he has been avoiding family events because of Barker.

“The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever,” an insider told Us in October. “He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times. It’s fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids.”

The same day that Disick enjoyed Hanukkah celebrations with his kids, Kourtney clapped back at pregnancy rumors after posting a PDA pic with the drummer.

“Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” the University of Arizona grad replied to a comment about her “preg belly.”