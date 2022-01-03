Sunset selfies! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker adorably took two of her kids to the beach on Sunday, January 2.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, matched her rocker fiancé, 46, in black balaclavas during the evening outing. The bundled pair shared a PDA pic as well as sweet shots with her 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, and her 7-year-old son, Reign. Kardashian’s youngest wore a Nike sweatshirt and relaxed in Barker’s arms, while Penelope rocked a white hoodie.

The little one debuted her new red locks at the Kardashian-Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash last week. “’Twas the night before Christmas,” the Poosh creator captioned Instagram family photos including the Blink-182 member’s son, Landon, 18, and daughter, Alabama, 16. His ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s 22-year-old daughter, Atiana, also appeared in the social media upload.

The drummer was married to Moakler, 46, from 2004 to 2008, and he moved on with Kardashian in 2021. Barker proposed in October of that same year.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that same month that the pair want children of their own. (Kardashian shares Penelope, Reign and her eldest son, Mason, 12, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.)

“They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” the insider said in October. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically. … Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

The source called Barker a “wonderful” dad to his children, noting that he was also “so kind and gracious” to his future stepchildren.

Kardashian was previously “talked into” freezing her eggs, she explained during an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance in March.

“I was like, ‘OK, whatever, I’ll do it one time since everyone else is doing it. I might as well,’” the reality star said at the time. “After I did it, the doctor was like, ‘I would love you to do one more round just to have good healthy batch, a good amount,’ and I was like, ‘You guys had me one time, that’s it. That’s more than I was gonna do.'”

