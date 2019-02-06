A candid confession. Khloé Kardashian turned heads when she posted a poignant note about true love on social media.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, shared a picture with the words “soulmates never die” via Instagram on Tuesday, February 5. Kardashian didn’t add a caption to the post, which caused fans to speculate about its meaning and who it was directed toward.

“They are hard to find. Have you found yours?” one user commented, while another added, “Truth, love, understanding, forgiveness and respect are the stepping stones towards soulmates.” A third fan wrote, “For some reason, even after everything he did, I always liked Lamar [Odom] and you together, he seems genuine. Never liked Tristan [Thompson] ironically…”

On Sunday, February 3, the Good American founder posted author Bianca Sparacino’s definition of a soulmate on her Instagram Story, which read: “A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself.”

The quote continued: “A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

Kardashian has been open about the ups and downs she and boyfriend Thompson have been through since he was caught cheating on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their now-9-month-old daughter, True. A source told Us Weekly last month that the Cleveland Cavaliers player is “trying everything he can to regain her trust,” but Kardashian is hesitant to fully open her heart again.

“Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had,” the insider noted. “The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

Prior to her relationship with Thompson, 27, the Strong Looks Better Naked author tied the knot with Odom, 39, in September 2009. Kardashian first filed for divorce from the retired basketball player in December 2013, but withdrew the papers to serve as his caretaker following his near-fatal overdose in October 2015. She refiled in May 2016 after he made a full recovery and the divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!