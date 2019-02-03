A lady who knows what she wants. Khloé Kardashian posted a heartfelt definition about companionship to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 3, amid ongoing relationship drama with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Good American founder, 34, shared a post from author Bianca Sparacino which read: “A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself.”

The quote continued: “A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

Kardashian hasn’t shied away from posting cryptic messages about life and love after a cheating scandal surrounding Thompson, 27, made headlines in April 2018 just days before she gave birth to their now-9-month-old daughter, True. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was caught being unfaithful to the reality star with multiple women at the time, though the two have since weathered the storm and remain a couple.

Last month, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that the athlete is still “trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloé is spending more time in L.A. because True has so many family members and such a support system there.”

The insider added: “Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time. Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

As for taking their romance to the next level, the source said that the two — who began dating in 2016 — “are not going to get engaged anytime soon,” noting that Thompson and Kardashian’s “focus right now is on whatever is best for True.”

Despite staying strong for her little girl, Kardashian admitted in a January Instagram Story that she wishes she “had the time for the nervous breakdown I deserve.”

