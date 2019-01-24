A gift to herself. Khloé Kardashian once said she doesn’t need a man, but now she admits that she does need a “nervous breakdown.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, is known for sharing messages of positivity and encouragement on her Instagram account. She continued that trend by posting a quote about her busy schedule interfering with her ability to feel overwhelmed.

“I wish I had the time for the nervous breakdown I deserve,” read a screenshot she shared on her Story on Wednesday, January 23.

Last week, the Strong Looks Better Naked author opened up about the pressure that surrounds Valentine’s Day. “People always make this huge emphasis on Valentine’s Day,” she told E! News. “You don’t always need a man to enjoy Valentine’s Day.”

Kardashian’s admission came after her relationship drama with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The professional athlete, 27, was caught cheating on the reality star with multiple women days before she gave birth to their now-9-month-old daughter, True, in April 2018. The Good American founder later called Thompson “a complete piece of s—t” for what he did, but chose to give him another chance for the sake of their baby girl.

“Don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions,” the former Kocktails With Khloé host said during a November 2018 episode of KUWTK.

The couple have been working on rebuilding their relationship ever since, but it’s not an easy process. “Regaining Khloé’s trust is going to take time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Tristan is a great father, but it’s not yet clear if they can fully rebuild what they had. The extent of what Tristan did is still setting in. She hasn’t gotten over it yet.”

The insider continued: “The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.”

