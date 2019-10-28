



Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is on a nutritious cooking kick! The model took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 26, to reveal that she prepared a healthy, gluten-free meal for herself and husband Justin Bieber

“Tonight [I] did steak and cauliflower mash in my house!!!” Hailey, 22, proudly declared on the social media app. “Trying to do healthier alternatives these days!”

The Arizona native then encouraged her fans to share some of their preferred go-to meals, asking, “What are some of your favorite healthy alternative recipes?!”

The star showed off her low-calorie take on dessert: two baked apples stuffed with a cooked and seasoned oatmeal mixture. “And then this,” she wrote over a photo of the home-cooked sweat treats. “I guess u can call it a guilt-free apple crumble?”

Hailey said the dessert recipe came from Laura Lentz, an Australian pastor with the Hillsong Church, who was a guest at Hailey and Justin’s September wedding in South Carolina.

However, the Drop the Mic cohost, added her own little touch to the fruit-centric dish. In a subsequent Instagram Story she revealed that she topped each apple with a frozen indulgence. “Except not entirely guilt-free cause I added ice cream, but hey … it’s still GF and sooooooo delicious.”

Hailey’s quest for healthy meals likely stems from 25-year-old Justin’s recent reveal that he is now allergic to gluten, which is typically found in wheat and other grains.

The “Sorry” singer first divulged his ailment via an Instagram Story of his own earlier this month. “Worst news ever, I’m officially allergic to gluten,” he wrote over a photo of gluten-free beer from Omission Brewing Co. “No more Coronas unless they make gluten-free beer like this!” the Canadian crooner added. “Sad day, but this Omission beer is actually fire.”

This is hardly the first time Hailey has made a special meal for those she loves. A few weeks ago, she stopped by pal Kendall Jenner’s house and cooked the fellow model a meal when she was feeling a tad under the weather. “I’m sick,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star declared on social media at the time. “@Yourboyfai & @Haileybieber to the rescue.”

In an accompanying Instagram video shared by Jenner, 23, Hailey and pal Fai Khadra were hard at work over the stove stirring broth and making eggs, respectively.

As for her date nights with Justin? Hailey is known to prefer low-key evenings at home with her man instead of glitzy red carpet events. Back in March, the fashion industry professional boasted about her “favorite kinda date night” with Justin, which included takeout pizza from Los Angeles restaurant Jon & Vinny’s, wine and watching old episodes of Friends on the couch. As Hailey put it at the time: “Date night done right.”