



Paging Dr. Bieber! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) made a house call on Saturday, October 5, and helped whip up a home-cooked meal for her pal Kendall Jenner, who was feeling a bit under the weather.

Jenner, 23, took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share that she was battling a bug and that Bieber, 22, and her friend Fai Khadra had come over to nurse her back to health with some help from a home-cooked meal. “I’m sick,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star declared on social media. “@Yourboyfai & @Haileybieber to the rescue.”

The accompanying video clip showed Bieber and Khadra, 27, hard at work over a stove, presumably in Jenner’s kitchen. Khadra, who has been the model’s close pal for quite some time, was making what appeared to be eggs in a pan, while Bieber stood next to him and was patiently stirring a broth of some kind.

Jenner didn’t provide any more details about the meal, but it’s certainly not the first time this trio has spent time together. Khadra, who is also a model, was the E! personality’s date to the Drop the Mic cohost’s wedding to Justin Bieber in South Carolina on Monday, September 30.

The California native was quick to shut down any dating rumors associated with her plus-one, captioning an Instagram snapshot of the pair headed to the nuptials, “We don’t date he’s just my date.”

Though we don’t know much about the feel-good meal Hailey and Khadra prepared for their friend, it looks like the food did the trick. Several hours after the food-focused house call, the Stuart Weitzman model was out on the road (literally) as she shared a brief Instagram clip of herself behind the wheel of a fancy Ferrari.

The ride came around the same time Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner deleted social media evidence of her new set of wheels, a Bugatti Chiron, on Sunday, October 6. Kylie 22, had posted a video of the $3 million white vehicle with an orange interior along with orange heart, Jack-o’-lantern and ghost emojis, a nod to the car’s Halloween aesthetic. She followed it up with clips on her Instagram Stories showing her taking her new car out for a Sunday drive, but later deleted everything seemingly because of backlash she received from fans.

Speaking of Kylie, she battled her own sickness last month and was hospitalized in Los Angeles for several days. The illness even forced the Kylie Skin founder to miss Paris Fashion Week and an appearance at the Emmy Awards with Kendall and older sister Kim Kardashian.

“[She] was sick and she has been sick for days,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She had to miss something else recently because of being sick too.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!