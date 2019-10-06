That’s one way to get over a breakup. Kylie Jenner bought herself a brand new Bugatti Chiron, which she flaunted — and then deleted — on Instagram on Sunday, October 6.

Jenner, 22, posted a video of the $3 million white vehicle with an orange interior along with orange heart, Jack-o’-lantern and ghost emojis, a nod to the car’s Halloween aesthetic. She followed it up with clips on her Instagram Stories showing her taking her new car out for a Sunday drive.

Her followers weren’t happy with the display of wealth and called out Forbes magazine’s youngest self-made billionaire.

“How can people justify buying more cars then they possibly need when there are people out there who can’t eat! Like I get it’s your money and you earn it but HOW do you justify not doing good with it I just don’t get it. They money you spent on this you could of fed a village for a year at LEAST,” one person commented, according to The Blast.

Another person wrote: “Oh yay! Another new car! Meanwhile there’s ppl struggling to make ends meet and feed themselves. I’m happy for her but damn when is enough enough?”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s car may have been a post-breakup gift to herself. Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, October 1, that she and boyfriend Travis Scott were taking a break after more than two years together.

A source told Us that the break isn’t the first split for the pair, who are the parents of 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” the insider said. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

Jenner confirmed the news herself with a Twitter post on Thursday, October 3.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also addressed the reason why she was spotted at the Sunset Marquis in L.A., where her ex-boyfriend Tyga was working in the recording studio, in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she tweeted on Thursday. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

On Saturday, October 5, she and sister Khloé Kardashian were spotted at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood, a club where the “Taste” rapper, 29, was also partying.

There was speculation that Jenner and Scott parted ways due to infidelity on the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s part. However, he took to Instagram on Friday, October 4, to deny the rumors.

“It’a [sic] really affecting when you see false things said about u,” he wrote. “Once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

