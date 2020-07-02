Kourtney Kardashian Slams Claims the Keto Diet Is 'Unhealthy'

Defending her diet! Two days after announcing she was going back on the keto diet, Kourtney Kardashian responded to claims that the popular eating regimen is “unhealthy.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 2, to address her social media followers, some of whom apparently don’t approve of the restrictive eating plan. “To the one who said I should let you know that I am not a dietitian, you are correct. Sorry if anyone thought that was my profession,” she quipped alongside a photo of her ketone meter as it was reading a test strip.

“And diabetes does run in my family and my dr. also has me check my glucose levels while doing keto for those questioning that too …,” she noted. “Thank you all for your concern.”

The Poosh founder added: “And to all of you saying keto is unhealthy, my dr. has me do it for brief periods to help detox metals or toxins.”

Kardashian also took this opportunity to state that those considering giving the keto diet a try should first consult a medical professional. “So I would not recommend this without checking with your dr. first,” she explained. “But my dr. I trust puts me on it and I personally love it.”

The California native, who noted that her ketone levels go “crazy,” concluded her clapback by telling her followers to “HAVE A HAPPY DAY.”

Kardashian’s staunch defense of keto came a day after she shared a photo of herself testing her blood via a finger prick. “Morning keytone [sic] and glucose level check …,” she wrote in an Instagram Story of the blood test at the time. “… and after two days of eating ‘keto’ I am in ketosis (.5).”

The goal of the diet, which forbids foods such as grains, beans and juice, is to enter a state of ketosis through fat metabolism. Once in a ketogenic state, the body then primarily uses fat for energy instead of carbohydrates; with low levels of carbohydrate, fats can be converted into ketones to fuel the body. Additionally, when a person is in ketosis, they will have blood ketone levels of 0.5–3 millimoles per liter.

As Kardashian’s results on Wednesday, July 1, showed, her body is now burning fat for energy, which leads to weight loss. “May the fat burning begin,” she added. Her Thursday results were also in the ketosis range.

The E! personality, who has been on the keto diet twice before, announced she was starting the eating regimen yet again on Monday, June 29. “Keto starts today …,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time over a salad made with lettuce, sliced avocado, carrot ribbons, lean turkey and some cheese.

After her test on Wednesday, Kardashian enjoyed an avocado smoothie — one of her go-to healthy drinks. On Thursday, she also included a link to a previously published Poosh article detailing her go-to keto hacks in her Instagram Stories.