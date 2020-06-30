Kourtney Kardashian is making another diet change. About four months after confirming she had stopped the keto diet, the reality star is now back on the strict eating regimen, which forbids foods such as grains, beans and juice.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, casually made the keto announcement via an Instagram Story shared on Monday, June 29. “Keto starts today …,” she wrote over a plate of food.

By the looks of it, the first meal Kardashian enjoyed on keto this time around was a salad made with lettuce, sliced avocado, carrot ribbons, lean turkey and some cheese.

The E! personality confirmed she was giving keto a break in March, telling Health magazine at the time: “In my house, we are gluten and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it. I love doing a keto diet, though I’m not doing it now. I noticed my body change for the better.”

The Poosh founder echoed that same sentiment when she started the keto diet last summer, more than two years after trying it for the first time. “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months,” she shared via a Poosh post in July 2019, adding that she initially went on the diet as part of a metal detox. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

Though Kardashian didn’t share why she has now decided to give keto another try, she has been honest about the fact that she’s gained a little weight while quarantined amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she responded in May after several Instagram users wondered if she was pregnant. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

The California native referenced her epic clapback about a week later during a YouTube discussion with members of her Poosh team.

“I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body,” she explained at the time. “I don’t think I look pregnant at all.”

In a video chat with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, last month, Kourtney admitted that she ate “four cakes in two weeks” while in quarantine and talked about how she tries to balance her eating whenever possible. “I choose my calories wisely,” she explained during the discussion. “For me, eating is a lifestyle, but I have my times … like when I go to Italy, I’m definitely not trying to eat a certain way, but I love healthy food as well.”

When she’s looking to lose a few pounds, the eldest Kardashian sister noted that the keto diet “works for me,” as does intermittent fasting, which involves her not eating for about 14 to 16 hours at a time.