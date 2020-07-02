Ouch! Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo of herself pricking her finger, but it’s all a part of her most recent stint on the keto diet.

“Morning keytone [sic] and glucose level check …,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, wrote in an Instagram Story of the blood test, which she shared on Wednesday, July 1. “… and after two days of eating ‘keto’ I am in ketosis (.5).”

The goal of the strict eating regimen, which forbids foods such as grains, beans and juice, is to enter a state of ketosis through fat metabolism. Once in a ketogenic state, the body then primarily uses fat for energy instead of carbohydrates; with low levels of carbohydrate, fats can be converted into ketones to fuel the body. Additionally, when a person is in ketosis, they will have blood ketone levels of 0.5–3 millimoles per liter.

As Kardashian’s results showed, her body is now burning fat for energy, which leads to weight loss. “May the fat burning begin,” she added.

The E! personality, who has been on the keto diet twice before, announced she was starting the eating regimen yet again on Monday, June 29. “Keto starts today …,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time over a salad made with lettuce, sliced avocado, carrot ribbons, lean turkey and some cheese.

After her test on Wednesday, Kardashian enjoyed an avocado smoothie — one of her go-to healthy drinks.

The Poosh founder confirmed she was giving keto a break in March, telling Health magazine at the time: “In my house, we are gluten and dairy-free; my skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it. I love doing a keto diet, though I’m not doing it now. I noticed my body change for the better.”

She echoed a similar sentiment when she started the keto diet last summer, more than two years after trying it for the first time. “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months,” she shared via a Poosh post in July 2019, adding that she initially went on the diet as part of a metal detox. “In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet.”

In a video chat with sister Khloé Kardashian in May, Kourtney admitted that she has gained a little bit of weight while quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic and shared some of her weight loss secrets.

When she’s looking to lose a few pounds, the eldest Kardashian sister noted that the keto diet “works for me,” as does intermittent fasting, which involves her not eating for about 14 to 16 hours at a time.