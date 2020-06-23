Kourtney Kardashian was honest about her quarantine weight gain amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, and now she wants to help those who might be looking to shed some extra pounds.

The 41-year-old’s Poosh website published a list of tips to “bounce back” from the quarantine 15 on Tuesday, June 23. The pointers, which are from holistic nutritionist Shauna Faulisi, include advice on how to properly take care of yourself while still eating healthily and being active.

“I know it seems daunting to get out of habits that helped you feel safe and comfortable during one of the most uncomfortable and unknown times in our lifetime,” Faulisi explained. “But try to shift your perspective and realize that putting on weight when your cortisol is high is your body’s natural way of protecting itself.”

The celebrity wellness chef added: “Eating can be a way to self-soothe, while also being a way to connect and interact with others — in person, or on Zoom.”

One of her tips involves not being too hard on yourself if you’ve put on a few pounds during this stressful time. In fact, Faulisi advised looking at the weight as something that was “necessary” in the moment.

“Whenever it’s time for me to take off a few pounds after a stressful or unhappy period in my life, I often bid farewell to the weight and thank it for keeping me safe. I tell my body I no longer need the extra weight because I am safe and happy and ready to step into a new phase,” she wrote. “This kind, silly, yet powerful act immediately shifts the experience of rigid weight loss to a kind and centered routine that will lead me to be more intuitive with my eating habits.”

When Instagram users asked Kardashian if she was pregnant after she posted a series of bikini photos to the social media platform in May 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was honest about her quarantine weight gain while still being kind to herself.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” Kardashian responded while shooting down any pregnancy rumors. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

The California native, who also confessed to eating “4 cakes in 2 weeks” while in quarantine, referenced her epic clapback about a week later during a YouTube discussion with members of her Poosh team. “I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time, and I love my body and I’m proud of my shape and I’m obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body,” she explained at the time. “I don’t think I look pregnant at all.”

