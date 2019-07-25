Just call Kourtney Kardashian the keto whisperer! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who announced last month that she is back on the trendy eating regimen for the second time, shared a list of tried-and-true food-related hacks that help her stick to the strict diet.

The list – which was published on Poosh, Kardashian’s lifestyle website, on Wednesday, July 24, includes tips on daily blood sugar testing and the snacks she thinks are best to have on hand.

“Starting keto isn’t the hard part. I’m usually excited and generally looking forward to the way I feel on it,” the 40-year-old wrote. “Staying with it is the hard part. It’s not even about willpower as much as it is convenience. Running around with my kids, attending events and meetings and keeping myself fueled for my busy schedule is the real challenge.”

Given the diet’s rigid set of rules, the California native also noted that cheat days (or what she calls “treat-yourself days”) are crucial. “These days are important because sticking with the plan 100 percent of the time can feel limiting and on certain occasions, impossible,” she explained. “I make sure to plan my treat days for special celebrations, like Penelope’s birthday party or the 4th of July. That way I can feel free to indulge without feeling guilty.”

Though Kardashian is notoriously disciplined about what she eats (and even got into an argument with sister Kim Kardashian regarding the treats served at Penelope and niece North West’s Candy Land-themed birthday), she admits that these tips have been very helpful. In fact, the pointers have been so valuable that the E! personality is already looking forward to her next keto stint.

“With these hacks, it’s been way easier this round to stick with it,” she declared. “It’s been two and a half years since I was last on keto, but I think I’m going to start doing it every season now that I have the hang of it.”

Scroll down to see Kourtney’s best tips for sticking to the keto diet!