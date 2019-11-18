Kim, oh no! Kim Kardashian faced cultural appropriation concerns as she geared up for the launch of her shapewear brand, Kimono, on the Sunday, November 17, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “There was a lot of people that could’ve chimed in and said, ‘This is an inappropriate brand name,’ but no one chimed in,” Kim explained after receiving criticism online following the reveal of her latest venture.

In a conversation with Scott Disick, Kim explained that the shapewear brand name, Kimono, had already been printed on a large stock of inventory. Kim told Scott that if she had to throw out the inventory, “We would lose, like, 10 million dollars.” Struggling to understand the backlash, Kim wondered aloud if the name was even offensive at all, saying, “Am I really offending someone?” She debated whether the backlash was valid or just, “15 people being really loud.”

Eventually, a letter from the mayor of Kyoto convinced Kim to change the name. Kim confessed, “Reading that letter, I felt an understanding. I definitely did not want to disrespect a culture.” She later added, “I just feel kind of dumb.” After several failed name alternatives — including Kim Barely — she landed on the name Skims. Kim was able to save a large amount of their already purchased inventory by printing over the previous brand name.

The episode also followed Kim’s fight with sister Kourtney Kardashian over the planning of their daughters’ joint Candy Land-themed birthday party. Kourtney, a staunch advocate for healthy living, opposed the idea of serving candy at the celebration, saying that food coloring causes “tumors” and that candy “gives people diseases.” The Poosh founder claimed her “brand” clashed with “unhealthy” sweets and if the event served traditional candy, it would be a “dated vibe.” Kim, frustrated with Kourtney’s insistence that they not serve candy, threatened to throw her own separate party.

Kourtney eventually relented and agreed to serve real candy at the party saying, “I’m OK with some candy and having some sugar. You only live once.” After the party, which included a slew of children clearly all in the throws of a sugar rush, Kim regretted her choice to serve candy. Kim lamented, “I can’t believe I’m saying this. Way too much candy.”

The episode also followed Khloé Kardashian as she experimented with exposure therapy for her compulsive need to be neat and tidy. The most interesting moment, however, had to be when Khloé took a production meeting for what appeared to be an upcoming spinoff reality show still in development, starring her and her daughter, True Thompson, 19 months. While the details of the show were scant, the camera did pan to a shot of a presentation that included a photo of Khloé and her daughter. The text on the photo appeared to be a potential title for the show, Khloe and True Take the World.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.