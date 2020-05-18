Eat like a Kardashian! Kourtney Kardashian shared her go-to quarantine snacks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in a recent Poosh post on Thursday, May 14, and they definitely run the gamut.

For starters, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41, has developed a weakness for edible cookie dough. However, since Kardashian is a relatively healthy eater, her cookie dough of choice, which was a recommendation from hairstylist and pal Jen Atkin, is plant-based and can be enjoyed raw or baked.

On the savory side, the E! personality loves to snack on quesadillas. In fact, Kardashian refers to herself as the “quesadilla queen.” However, her preferred version of the Mexican staple isn’t packed with high-calorie add-ons such as sour cream and guacamole. Instead, the California native, who shared her own quesadilla recipe in a separate Poosh post, makes hers using sweet potato or almond flour tortillas and plenty of vegan cheese.

According to Kardashian, the secret to a tasty quesadilla is slathering the tortilla with “a generous amount of butter” (or butter alternative) on both sides. The reality star also uses a pizza slicer to cut her quesadillas before she digs in because “this makes it taste so much better.”

Another one of the Kourtney & Kim Take New York alum’s favorite quarantine snacks is the olive oil cake from one of her local bakeries, Little House Confections. The Poosh founder noted that the delicious dessert has been “a staple at her house during quarantine.”

Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, is also a fan of the treat and even had a little fun with her social media followers earlier this month after many of them were “disturbed” by the way she cut into the pastry.

Kardashian revealed on May 13 in a chat with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, that her quarantine diet has included “four cakes in two weeks.” However, Kourtney noted that the influx of sugar is balanced by her other, healthier eating habits.

“I choose my calories wisely,” she explained at the time. “For me, eating is a lifestyle, but I have my times … like when I go to Italy, I’m definitely not trying to eat a certain way, but I love healthy food as well.”

The eldest Kardashian sister added: “We love to bake at our house, I always have chocolate chip banana bread that’s gluten-free … but I think my lifestyle is to eat really healthy.”

Earlier this month, Kourtney shared that she has put on a few pounds in quarantine but is totally fine with it. “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” she explained at the time. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

