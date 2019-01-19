On the hunt for romance. Kourtney Kardashian admitted to her Instagram followers that she hopes to find another lasting connection.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, shared an Instagram Story video of herself watching the 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill on Saturday, January 19. In the clip, Julia Roberts’ character, Anna Scott, recites the iconic line, “I’m also just a girl standing in front of a boy asking him to love her,” to Hugh Grant’s William Thacker.

“I want to be in love,” Kardashian captioned the post, adding a cry-face emoji.

Earlier this month, the reality star went on a snowy vacation with Luka Sabbat. The pair skied and spent time together in photos shared via Instagram.

The duo first sparked romance rumors in September 2018 when they were spotted having dinner together in Los Angeles. However, a source told Us Weekly at the time that the two were nothing more than friends.

More recently, John Mayer “seemed very into” Kardashian at GQ’s Men of the Year party in December 2018, according to an eyewitness. While the 41-year-old singer was overheard saying he wanted to “meet up again soon,” a source told Us at the time, “He isn’t her type at all.”

The E! personality dated Younes Bendjima for nearly two years before their split in August 2018. “Let’s not forget about this beautiful woman inside and out, I’m not the type of man that forget moments like that,” the model, 25, wrote on his Instagram Story in December. “You an amazing woman and mum and I hope you will find happiness for you and your childrens it’s all love at the end of the day we don’t know what can happen tmw so there you go.”

Kardashian shares Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

