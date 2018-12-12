He’s still got it! Or does he? John Mayer was seen chatting up Kourtney Kardashian at GQ’s Men of the Year party on Thursday, December 6, and the Dead & Company singer, 41, “seemed very into her,” an eyewitness reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. Mayer was heard telling the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, that crossing paths was “sweet serendipity” and they should “meet up again soon.”

An insider confirms that the Grammy winner is crushing hard, but unfortunately for Mayer, Kardashian might not feel the same way. To find out what a source close to the mom of three has to say on the matter, check out the video above.

