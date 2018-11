John Mayer is well aware of his transgressions. Over the past decade, the singer-songwriter has made headlines for much more than just his Grammy-winning music. In a 2017 interview with The New York Times, he described his former self as “a Mack truck without breaks” who was “far out of touch” with the world.

From his ex Jessica Simpson to masturbation, Us Weekly revisits some of the newly subdued Mayer’s most outrageous (and NSFW) quotes through the years.