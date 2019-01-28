5 Things to Know About Kourtney Kardashian’s New Man David Dee Duron

Keeping up with Kourtney Kardashian’s dating life! The TV personality was recently spotted on a dinner date … and it wasn’t with any of her famous exes. The tall, dark-haired guy she was seen smiling with is named David Dee Duron.

Duron, the brother of Voice season 3 finalist Dez Duron, joined Kardashian for a meal at Nobu in Malibu on Thursday, January 24.

“David is a genuinely sweet guy. He is a good old boy and as American as they come,” a source told Us Weekly. “David’s into football, his family, the Hillsong church and music. He’s a solid, nice guy. David was always the most studious of all his brothers. There really isn’t a more stable, all-around good guy than David.”

Here are five things to know about the new man in Kardashian’s life.

He’s From the South

No Hollywood background here — Kardashian’s new potential love interest has Southern roots, hailing from Shreveport, Louisiana.

He’s a CPA

Unlike his brother Dez, David’s not in showbiz: He’s a staff accountant for Car Saver in Miami.

He Rides Horses

David’s Instagram page is peppered with shots of him astride various steeds. Though not an equestrian like her little sister Kendall Jenner, Kardashian, 39, also has a history with horses: As we saw in a September 2015 episode of the hit E! series, the reality star got familiar with the animals again after taking years off from riding.

He Comes From a Big Family

Like Kardashian, David has plenty of siblings. In addition to Dez, 29, the accountant has four other brothers and sisters: Denny, Dakota, Dawn and Destiny.

He’s Had His Own Brush With Fame

While he may not have a Kardashian level-following (yet!) David has experienced some level of notoriety — his mug appeared on a billboard in May 2015 for his alma mater of Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida. “Amazing first year at #SEU … I love this place and everyone in it, very thankful to be a part … Oh and thanks for putting me on a billboard,” he wrote on Instagram.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!