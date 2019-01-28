Solved! Kourtney Kardashian was recently spotted on a dinner date with a mystery man, sparking speculation of a potential new romance. Her dark-haired pal has since been identified as David Dee Duron, who is the brother of The Voice season 3 finalist Dez Duron.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, had a meal with David at Nobu in Malibu on Thursday, January 24. The reality TV personality wore shiny black pants, high heels and a khaki-colored jacket, while David rocked casual jeans, white sneakers and a blue hoodie.

“David is a genuinely sweet guy. He is a good old boy and as American as they come,” a source tells Us Weekly. “David’s into football, his family, the Hillsong church and music. He’s a solid, nice guy. David was always the most studious of all his brothers.”

The insider also explained that David is an accountant who is based in Miami. “There really isn’t a more stable, all-around good guy than David,” the source told Us.

Kardashian was last linked to Grown-ish star Luka Sabbat. The duo were spotted dining together in Los Angeles in September 2018 and celebrated the new year on a snowy vacation in Aspen, Colorado, four months later. However, a source later told Us that the former Kourtney & Kim Take Miami star and actor, 21, were just friends and “definitely not dating.”

Kardashian previously dated model Younes Bendjima for nearly two years before Us Weekly confirmed that they had split in August 2018. Prior to her romance with the model, Kardashian was in a rocky relationship with Scott Disick (who is now dating Sofia Richie) for nine years. They share three children together: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

