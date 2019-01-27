Could a new romance be brewing? Kourtney Kardashian grinned ear-to-ear as she stepped out with a mystery man at Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

The 39-year-old reality star rocked black leather pants and a khaki-colored jacket as she strolled side-by-side with her unnamed dinner date on Thursday, January 24. The two were both all smiles as they left the Japanese hot spot. Kardashian’s dark-haired pal looked casual in jeans, white sneakers and an unzipped sweatshirt.

Kardashian’s outing comes less than a week after she revealed in an Instagram Story that she wants “to be in love.” The E! personality captioned a photo of a scene from the 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill with the revelation alongside a crying-face emoji.

Earlier this month, Kardashian embarked on a snow trip with rumored beau Luka Sabbat. The pair seemingly enjoyed their time together, documenting the vacation in multiple social media posts. The two first sparked romance speculation in September 2018 when they were spotted dining together in Los Angeles, but a source told Us Weekly at the time that Kardashian and the Grown-ish actor, 21, were just friends.

Kardashian dated model Younes Bendjima for nearly two years before calling it quits on their relationship in August 2018. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares three kids — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kardashian and Disick split in July 2015 after nine years together. The entrepreneur, for his part, has since moved on with Sofia Richie, whom he started dating in September 2017. Kardashian, Disick and Richie recently vacationed together in Cabo last month.

“Kourtney, Scott and Sofia are one modern family. Things are totally fine,” a source close to the Kardashian told Us at the time. “It wasn’t a surprise that Sofia went away with them — it was a family trip. Sofia and Scott are together, they are in love and she’s part of the family now.”

The insider added: “Everyone really likes Sofia. She’s really sweet and she’s so good with the kids. They all get along, it’s crazy. When you get to a stage with your ex and you can be around him and his new [girlfriend], that’s a great stage to be in, and Kourtney knows how lucky they are. Kourt and Scott make sure to make everything as normal as possible for the kids, especially around the holidays.”

