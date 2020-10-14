Changing it up! Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s 5-year-old son, Reign, debuted a new hairstyle on Tuesday, October 13.

“Mr. Reign,” the Flip It Like Disick star, 37, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo showing his son’s new mohawk.

The Talentless creator went on to show Reign getting the sides of his hair buzzed, writing, “Hair maintenance.” The little one wore black-and-white pajamas in photos captioned, “Rock on.”

The cut came two months after Reign had his head shaved for the first time. “I am not ok,” Kardashian, 41, captioned her August Instagram reveal. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to write in the comments that she “loved” his new look.

“He looks sooo handsome,” Kim Kardashian commented on the social media upload at the time, while Hailey Bieber wrote, “Omggggg the cutest.”

The Poosh creator, who also shares Mason, 10, and Penelope, 8, with Disick, had previously defended her youngest son’s long locks. When an Instagram hater told Kourtney in October 2019 that she “really need[ed] to cut his hair,” the reality star clapped back.

“She really need [sic] to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” the University of Arizona graduate replied at the time. “He’s a happy boy.”

Another troll told the E! personality six months later that Reign’s hair was too long. “Most gorgeous hair on earth anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” the Los Angeles native wrote, referencing an infamous argument with Disick during a throwback KUWTK episode.

When the New York native asked Kourtney at the time if they were cool, she replied, “ABCDEFG. I have to go.”

Disick asked “What the heck does ABCDEFG mean? Is that even a real phrase?” His then-girlfriend replied, “It’s just a phrase I like to use that means the conversation is over. You’ve never heard that phrase? … G [equals] goodbye.”

The former couple welcomed their son in 2014 and have been coparenting since their split the following year. “Parents can get along and work together,” Kourtney said during a February 2019 appearance on The View. “We travel together and … I think it’s a good message to show other people. I’m not doing it for that reason, but I think the positive things that we are doing, it’s nice, too.”

