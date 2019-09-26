



Don’t mess with Reign! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 4-year-old son is learning martial arts.

“My karate kid,” the Poosh creator, 40, captioned a Wednesday, September 25, Instagram upload of her son. In the pics, Reign paired a white uniform and matching white belt with Vans sneakers. He went from holding his arms up with a serious expression to pushing his long hair out of his eyes and smiling.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Flip It Like Disick star, 36, who split in 2015, also share Mason, 9, and Penelope, 6. Their youngest showed off his funny personality in May when Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her kids, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s brood — North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 20 months. (The KKW Beauty creator, 38, welcomed her and Kanye West‘s second son, Psalm, now 4 months, via surrogate that same day.)

While sitting with his cousins, Reign yelled out, “Chicken!” and told his mom that he couldn’t “chill” because he was “a zombie.” He also asked Ellen DeGeneres for candy and cuddled up to Saint, yelling, “This human is adorable, and he’s fire!”

Although Kardashian has her hands full as a working mother of three, she believes that it benefits her children to see her running her lifestyle website, Poosh.

“It’s interesting because I used to, as a working mom, really try to separate work from my mom time,” the TV personality explained to E! News on Tuesday, September 24. “I recently thought it’s a great thing for my kids to be able to see me in working mode. Even at our Poosh event, I had Penelope come. She really wanted to spend the day with me and I thought, ‘You know what? Let her see her mom in action.’”

The reality star went on to say that she hopes her site, which has been a “really fulfilling” venture for her, empowers other “women to be able to follow what their passions are.” She advised, “Know that everything comes in your own timing.”

