



Mom guilt no more! Kourtney Kardashian thinks it benefits her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, to see her running her lifestyle website Poosh.

“It’s interesting because I used to, as a working mom, really try to separate work from my mom time,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, told E! News on Tuesday, September 24. “I recently thought it’s a great thing for my kids to be able to see me in working mode. Even at our Poosh event, I had Penelope come. She really wanted to spend the day with me and I thought, ‘You know what? Let her see her mom in action.'”

The reality star added that she wants to empower “women to be able to follow what their passions are” through her work. “Know that everything comes in your own timing,” the Los Angeles native said. “Poosh has been really fulfilling for me.”

Kardashian launched her site in April and targets four main categories — health and wellness, life and style, home and entertainment, and the Kardashian family.

Later that same month, the E! personality spoke to her ex Scott Disick about their coparenting relationship in a YouTube video for the site. “I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here,” she captioned an Instagram upload promoting the interview.

The former couple have reached a “good place” without the help of attorneys, she revealed, adding, “We just did it on our own and came up with our own schedule.”

The Flip It Like Disick star, 36, said that he feels “very lucky” for the mature way they’ve raised Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, after their 2015 split.

“The biggest challenge was just trying to figure out how we separate our relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page, and what’s, I guess, appropriate and what’s not and when to be able to talk to each other,” the New York native explained. “In the beginning, you set good [boundaries] and we learned from that and we’ve gotten to a good place.”

