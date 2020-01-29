A breath of fresh air! Kourtney Kardashian shared stunning shots from her trip to Idaho with her kids.

“My own private Idaho,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned a Tuesday, January 28, Instagram slideshow featuring her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 5-year-old son, Reign.

The Poosh creator, who also shares son Mason, 10, with her ex Scott Disick, posed outdoors in the vacation photos, showing off sunsets, log cabins and more.

In October, the reality star defended her decision to take her kids on a trip to Finland. “It was spring break,” she told an Instagram troll who accused her of pulling Mason, Penelope and Reign out of school at the time. She went on to write, “Traveling can be educational too.”

The E! personality was also bashed for vacationing with her kids instead of working two months prior, and she clapped back with: “We all have our priorities. So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

Kardashian went on to write, “Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am. Working moms can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

She and Disick, 36, have been coparenting their trio since their 2015 split. The Los Angeles native went on to date Younes Bendjima. Although she and the model, 26, broke up in August 2018, they recently reconciled and are “dating again.”

“The attraction they have for each other has remained constant even when they were broken up,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in December.

Earlier this month, Kardashian responded to speculation that she’s pregnant after posting a mirror selfie on Instagram in an orange bodysuit, captioned, “Tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch.” When a social media user asked if she was expecting, the University of Arizona graduate replied, “No I wish,” alongside an emoji of a woman cradling a baby bump.

