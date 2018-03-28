Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day’s affair was much more than a one-night stand, so much so that they even considered the prospect of starting a family together, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Don told Aubrey he wanted to have a baby with her,” the insider says. “They were trying for one.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us earlier this month that President Donald Trump’s eldest son, 40, and the former Danity Kane member, 34, began an intimate relationship after meeting on the season 5 set of The Celebrity Apprentice in late 2011. The dalliance continued until March 2012, when his wife, Vanessa Trump, found email exchanges between her husband and O’Day.

But even after the affair ended, Trump Jr. — who was the father of Kai, now 10, Donald III, 9, and Tristan, 6, at the time, and later welcomed Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3 — still had the reality star on his mind.

“He’d call Aubrey and leave long voicemails telling her he still loved her over and over,” the source tells Us. “He’d cry and say he was nervous his wife would take the kids away.”

The businessman eventually reconciled his marriage with Vanessa, but things still fell apart down the road. The former model, 40, filed for an uncontested divorce on March 15 after 12 years of marriage.

“We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families,” the estranged couple said in a statement to Us. “We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority.”

