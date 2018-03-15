Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. after 12 years of marriage, Page Six reports.

The publication revealed that Vanessa filed on Thursday, March 15, in Manhattan Supreme Court. The Associated Press reports that a public court record states she is seeking an uncontested divorce.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the pair said in a statement to CNN. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

Donald Jr. and Vanessa, both 40, started dating shortly after they met a fashion show in New York City in 2003. They were introduced by his father, Donald Trump, at the show. The duo married at his dad’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2005. They are the parents of five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

The pair made headlines back in February after Vanessa opened up a suspicious letter containing an unidentified white substance that was mailed to their apartment in New York City. The letter was addressed to Donald Jr. The former model, along with two other people at her home, were taken to the hospital as a precaution at the time.

According to NBC News, law enforcement officials revealed on February 13 that the letter read, “You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV.”

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” Donald Jr. tweeted at the time. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

