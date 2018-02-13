Scary, indeed! One day after the the suspicious letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. containing an unidentified white powder landed his wife, Vanessa, in the hospital, NBC News revealed what the note allegedly said.

“You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV,” the letter read, according to law enforcement officials who told NBC on Tuesday, February 13.

The unknown writer of the note continued: “You’re the family idiot. Eric looks smart. This is the reason why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f—k up.” The envelope was said to be postmarked Boston, and was delivered to the Upper East Side home of Trump Jr.’s mother-in-law around 10 a.m. on Monday, February 12.

As previously reported, Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, along with two other people at her home, were brought to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center as a precaution after opening the letter filled with a white substance.

A New York City Police spokesperson told the Associated Press that Vanessa was coughing and complained of nausea. NBC News later reported that the New York City Fire Department said the unidentified substance did not appear to be a hazardous material, and there was no indication of any injuries.

Trump Jr., 40, took to social media to update followers on the status of his wife later that same day: “Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” he tweeted. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

Trump Jr — son of President Donald Trump — tied the knot to the 40-year-old former Miss USA in November 2005. The pair have five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 8, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

