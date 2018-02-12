Donald Trump Jr. revealed his wife, Vanessa Trump, and their children are safe after receiving a suspicious letter that contained an unidentified white powder.

“Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning,” Trump Jr. tweeted on Monday, February 12. “Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior.”

Trump Jr. also retweeted sister Ivanka Trump’s message about the situation: “Thinking of @MrsVanessaTrump & wishing I was by her side today. No one deserves to be frightened this way. There is no excuse.”

As previously reported, Vanessa, along with two other people at her home, were brought to the New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center after opening the letter addressed to her husband at their New York City apartment on Monday. A New York City Police spokesperson told the Associated Press that Vanessa was coughing and complained of nausea. NBC News reported that the New York City Fire Department said the unidentified substance did not appear to be a hazardous material, and there was no indication of any injuries.

Secret Service Special Agent Jeffrey Adams told the AP in a statement that agents were investigating “a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees” in New York, but could not reveal any other information.

Donald Trump’s 40-year-old son and the former Miss USA, also 40, tied the knot in November 2005. The pair have five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 8, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!