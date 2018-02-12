Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa Trump, was taken to the hospital after she opened a suspicious letter containing an unidentified substance, the Associated Press reports.

The letter was mailed to the couple’s apartment on East 54th Street in New York City and addressed to President Donald Trump’s 40-year-old son. After the envelope was opened, three people at the residence, including Vanessa, were taken to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center strictly as a precaution. A New York City Police Department spokesperson told the AP that Vanessa, 40, was coughing and complained of nausea after being exposed to the substance.

The New York City Fire Department told NBC News that there was no indication anyone suffered injuries. The department also said the white powder did not appear to be a hazardous material or biological agent.

Us Weekly has reached out to the White House for comment.

Donald Jr. opted to give up Secret Service protection in September, but it was restored a week later. By law, the president’s son is authorized, but not required, to be protected by the federal agency.

Donald Jr. and Vanessa married at his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in November 2005. They are the parents of five children: Kai, 10, Donald III, 8, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.

