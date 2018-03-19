Donald Trump Jr. cheated on his wife, Vanessa Trump, with Aubrey O’Day, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly. The pair met on the set of season 5 of the Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

“Things started up with Aubrey and Don Jr. toward the end of the taping,” a source close to O’Day tells Us Weekly. According to multiple sources, the former Danity Kane band member and Trump’s affair began at the end of 2011 and continued until March 2012.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” a source close to O’Day tells Us. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

Trump called off the affair in March 2012 after Vanessa found emails between her husband and O’Day. At the time of the affair, the couple had daughter Kai, now 10, and sons Donald Trump III, now 9, and Tristan, now 6.

Vanessa and Donald Jr. reconciled and later welcomed son Spencer, 5, and daughter Chloe, 3. However, it would only be a matter of years before their marriage came to an end.

As previously reported, Vanessa filed for divorce from Trump on March 15.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” they said in a statement to Us at the time. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

