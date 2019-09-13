



“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” the rapper, 28, told the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, while interviewing her for Playboy Magazine’s Fall 2019 Pleasure Issue.

The reality star replied, “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong. … You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

The Kylie Skin creator went on to explain why their relationship works so well, telling Scott, “We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

On Tuesday, September 10, the E! personality announced that she would be posing nude with the Grammy nominee. “When Houston meets LA,” the makeup mogul captioned the Instagram upload. “@playboy. #ComingSoon.”

The pair started dating in April 2017 and welcomed their baby girl the following year. Last week, Jenner said that Stormi is “the perfect mixture” of her and the “Stop Trying to Be God” rapper.

“She’s definitely, like, a little rager,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She loves music. While [the audience was] dancing, she was [backstage] dancing.”

