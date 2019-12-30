



Travis Scott appeared to respond to his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner posting sexy lingerie pics that she called the “last thirst trap” of 2019.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, shared two black-and-white photos on Instagram on Sunday, December 29, that showed her posing in bed in a lacy bra and undies.

“Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap,” she captioned the pics taken by her pal Victoria Villarroel.

Shortly after the makeup maven posted the shots, the “Highest in the Room” rapper, 27, shared one word on his Instagram Stories: “Lol.”

His reaction came two days after Jenner helped promote his new album, Jackboys. On Friday, December 27, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of the new music. “STORMIS DAD,” she captioned the post, referencing the former couple’s 22-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Fans speculated online that the song “Gatti” from the seven-track compilation may be about Scott’s ex.

“Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah) / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take,” he raps. “I took a right, ended up right away (Straight up).”

Us Weekly confirmed on October 1 that the Grammy nominee and the billionaire businesswoman had called it quits after more than two years together.

A source told Us at the time that Jenner and Scott had agreed to share 50/50 custody of their daughter.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” the reality TV star tweeted shortly after their split. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The pair have maintained an amicable relationship in the months since, taking Stormi to a pumpkin patch for Halloween and spending time together over Thanksgiving.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” a source told Us exclusively at the end of October. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed in the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney [Kardashian] in that respect.”