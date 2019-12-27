



Support from afar! Kylie Jenner helped promote her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott’s new album, Jackboys, nearly three months after their split.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, December 27, to share a screenshot of the Cactus Jack Records compilation on Apple Music. “STORMIS DAD,” she captioned the post, referencing the former couple’s 22-month-old daughter, Stormi.

Some fans speculated on social media that the final song on the seven-track project, “Gatti” featuring Pop Smoke, may be about Jenner. “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate (Yeah) / I took a chance, it’s a lot to take,” Scott, 27, raps during his verse. “I took a right, ended up right away (Straight up).”

Us Weekly confirmed on October 1 that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the Grammy nominee had called it quits after more than two years together. They made their final public appearance as a couple in August at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. Stormi made her red carpet debut at the event.

A source told Us exclusively at the time that Jenner and Scott agreed to share 50/50 custody of their daughter, adding, “It’s not a point of contention. It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.” A second insider echoed, “Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life.”

The billionaire businesswoman, who previously dated Tyga, broke her silence on her breakup from the “Sicko Mode” rapper two days after the news broke. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she tweeted on October 3. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The next day, Scott spoke out for the first time about the split, writing on his Instagram Stories, “It’a [sic] really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true. Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what’s real.”

The pair have since maintained an amicable relationship for the sake of their daughter. They took Stormi to a pumpkin patch ahead of Halloween, and later hung out at a casino over Thanksgiving weekend.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney [Kardashian] in that respect.”