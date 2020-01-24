A day at Disney! Kylie Jenner’s 23-month-old daughter, Stormi, celebrated her second birthday early.

“Moms club,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, captioned a slideshow of photos on Thursday, January 23, from her Disney World trip with the toddler.

“Raise your hand if you want a churro,” Kourtney Kardashian commented on the social media upload.

Jenner’s ex Travis Scott joined the makeup mogul and their daughter at the happiest place on earth on Wednesday, January 22, TMZ reported at the time. The Poosh creator, 40, brought her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, and Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble also joined in.

Stormi’s parents, who announced their split in October, welcomed their baby girl in February 2018. Kylie and the rapper, 27, celebrated her first year with an extravagant birthday party.

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby?” the Kylie Cosmetics creator wrote on Instagram at the time. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, Storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

The little one’s carnival-themed birthday bash included a butterfly rainbow forest, a “Baby Shark” performance, a cloud room and a carousel ride. Guests drank from crazy straws spelling Stormi’s name, enjoyed a cake with her face on it and snacked on pretzels dangling from a waiter’s hat, as well as mini personal pizzas.

Since their breakup, the exes have been amicably coparenting. They reunited to trick-or-treat in October and visited a Palm Springs casino over Thanksgiving weekend.

Keep scrolling to see how Stormi’s parents rang in her big day this time around, from fireworks to cute cupcakes.