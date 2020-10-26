Look at her go! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi’s swimming skills were adorably on display in a Sunday, October 25, Instagram Story video.

“No, no, no, I know what you’re doing,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, said from behind the camera. “Just your feet? I know where this is gonna go.”

The toddler sat on the side of the pool with her toes in the water before getting her legs wet. She went on to tell her mom that she wanted to swim fully clothed.

“You want to get in the pool with your clothes on?” the makeup mogul asked. “She does this every day. ‘Let me just put my feet in.’ OK, I’ll get in with my clothes [too].”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator stepped in with her sweats while Stormi dunked her head under the water. “She fully swims,” the E! personality explained.

In April, the little one showed Jenner’s Instagram followers that she had mastered swimming without floaties. Stormi kicked her way across a pool while the reality star cheered, “You did it!”

The Kylie Skin creator and Scott, 29, welcomed their baby girl in April 2018. The on-again, off-again couple coparent Stormi and sparked romance rumors earlier this month when they cozied up for a steamy photo shoot.

“Come thru Mom & Dad,” Malika Haqq commented on Jenner’s October 17 Instagram upload with the “Sicko Mode” rapper, while Khloé Kardashian wrote, “ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE.”

Stormi’s parents have an “amazing” coparenting dynamic, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “[They] love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy. Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child. There is still love there on both sides and it shows when they are together.”

Jenner revealed in January that she sees herself “having four kids” in the future, tweeting, “I don’t have a timeline to this. I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”