Are they or aren’t they? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked reconciliation rumors after they cozied up for a sexy photo shoot.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, shared two pictures via Instagram on Saturday, October 17, of herself and Scott, 29, posing next to a wall. Jenner rocked a Givenchy outfit, which included a sheer dress, cropped brown jacket and yellow heels. The “Highest in the Room” rapper — who wore a beige T-shirt and black leather pants — lifted his shirt to show off his abs in one photo. In another picture, Scott went completely shirtless.

“Dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial,” Jenner captioned the post. “This collection is wow 🤤🤤 congrats !!! can’t wait to see more.”

Scott commented with a series of emojis underneath the post including a meteor and two swimmers.

Jenner’s family and friends couldn’t stop raving about the steamy pics. Khloé Kardashian commented, “ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE,” along with a series of drooling emojis. Kris Jenner wrote, “Wowza !!!” and Malika Haqq replied, “Come thru Mom & Dad.”

The couple were first linked in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018. Us Weekly confirmed in October 2019 that the pair had called it quits on their relationship. A source told Us on Wednesday, October 14, that the twosome are putting their 2-year-old daughter first.

“Kylie and Travis are coparenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” the insider said. “Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child.”

The insider added that “there is still love there on both sides and it shows when they are together.”

Although Kylie and Scott still care about each other, a source told Us in July that the duo are “not putting pressure” on reconciling.

“Kylie is at a place in her life where she’s having fun and is not worried about what her future romantic relationship with Travis looks like,” the insider said at the time. “They love spending time together and parenting Stormi.”

The Kylie Cosmetics Ceo told Harper’s Bazaar in March that she and Scott are “like best friends” when it comes to coparenting their daughter.

“We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her,” she said at the time. “We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”