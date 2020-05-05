Surrounded by love! Kylie Jenner is keeping a positive outlook while quarantined with Travis Scott, daughter Stormi and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Kylie has really been making the most out of her time and enjoying spending time with Stassie, Travis and Stormi,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Kylie loves that she has so much time to bond with Stormi right now and spoil her with love and attention — they’re both having so much fun together.”

Over the past few weeks, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 22, has been “careful” about following federal guidelines with her quarantine crew, according to the source.

“[She] is trying not to let the pandemic stress her out or worry her too much,” the source tells Us. “Kylie has been keeping up with her beauty routine when it comes to her skincare, makeup, hair and nails and getting dressed up as much as she can to maintain normalcy and feel good about herself and like her regular self.”

Jenner used her platform in March to urge her 173 million Instagram followers to self-quarantine after U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams called on her to help.

“Please stay inside, you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine,” she said in a video message at the time. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told fans that she has been staying busy by playing with her 2-year-old daughter, doing puzzles, cooking, reading and watching TV shows and movies.

Jenner — who revealed in a recent KUWTK trailer that “someone so close to home has tested positive” for the virus — also joined Scott in celebrating his 28th birthday on Thursday, April 30.

“DADA happy birthday to daddy of the year!” she wrote via Instagram. “I’m slowly but surely starting to accept the fact that storm is a daddy’s girl. but whatever. we went half on greatness! the most beautiful, smart, loving and funny little baby. the best gift. ok i’m crying. love you forever! @travisscott.”

The reality star and the rapper started dating in April 2017 and split in October 2019. While rumors circulated in March that the pair had rekindled their romance, Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason told his Instagram followers that they “are not back together.”

